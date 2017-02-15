Thomas Rhett, wife announce they are pregnant and adopting

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren announced they are expanding their family by two.

The country star shared on Facebook the exciting news of his wife's pregnancy.

"We are so happy to announce that we are pregnant," the "Star of the Show" singer wrote.

But the good news didn't stop there.

"And we are in the process of adopting a child from Africa! Safe to say life is about to get crazy!"

Rhett, 26, and his wife Lauren married in 2012. They have known each other since the first grade. She has appeared in several of his music videos including "Die A Happy Man."