Celebrity lingerie wars: 8 stars with sizzling collections

Some celebrities aren’t afraid to bare (nearly) all — even if that means showing off what’s underneath their clothes and selling it to the masses.

Several recognizable names are adding lingerie designer to their growing resumes and it's making fans do a double take, especially in time for Valentine's Day. While the concept isn’t new, some have managed to transform it into a thriving business for fans yearning to look and feel just like their favorite stars day or night.

And some of these famous faces are doing more than just slapping their names onto any line created by a seemingly unknown designer — they're also adding a personal touch to their collections, too.

DITA VON TEESE ON BUYING LINGERIE FOR YOUR VALENTINE

Whether it’s showcasing their love for old school glamour or experimenting with runway-ready fabrics in an array of sizes, these are the current celebrities making their mark in the fashion world with sizzling lingerie:

Dita Von Teese

Burlesque star Dita Von Teese got her first job at a department store fitting bras, so it would only make sense that the 44-year-old would launch a collection of her own. The pieces from Von Teese’s international lingerie line pay tribute to her journey as one of the most famous modern-day pinups. "I was inspired by retro glamour, but I designed the collection in a way which makes it become very wearable, modern and functional in everyday life," explained Von Teese. “That’s really been my aim all the long; not to create lingerie that you just put on for someone, or something for a special event, but really to wear in everyday life and look good under your clothes.”

My Dahlia #bra, back in stock @barenecessities in crème caramel and black 📸by @sanchezzalba A photo posted by Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) on Dec 4, 2016 at 3:50pm PST

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

British model-turned-actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley teamed up with retailor Marks & Spencer in 2012 to launch her own lingerie collection, named Rosie for Autograph. The line was described as being created specifically for comfort and practicality, featuring a smoothing effect on the silhouette. Several of the 29-year-old’s recently styles are delicate and sheer, helping to showcase camera-ready curves.

January is almost over! Treat yourself (or a loved one) to underwear that's a little bit special! A photo posted by M&S (@marksandspencer) on Jan 31, 2017 at 12:57am PST

Elle Macpherson

Australian model Elle Macpherson previously had a 25-year licensing deal to create Elle Macpherson Intimates, but later launched her own company, Elle Macpherson Body, in 2016. It's inspired by her teenage stepdaughters, who only shopped at Victoria’s Secret due to reported lack of variety. “I wanted to create a cool, sexy alternative for young girls,” said Macpherson.

@ellemacphersonofficial flashes her go-to piece from our first collection: 'The Body' crop in Winetasting. #ellemacphersonbody A video posted by Elle Macpherson Body (@ellemacphersonbody) on Oct 20, 2016 at 1:56am PDT

HEIDI KLUM POSTS CHEEKY SNAP

Heidi Klum

German model Heidi Klum signed with New Zealand-based company Bendon in 2014 to launch Heidi Klum Intimates in 2015, which replaced Macpherson’s lingerie collection. “I’ve seen a lot of lingerie in the past 20 years, probably more than anyone,” explained the 43-year-old. “Most women put on a bra in the morning and take it off at night. Sometimes I have like 10 or 15 of them on a day. I’ve learned so much in the years that I’ve been modeling lingerie, so I don’t come completely out of left field in terms of knowing about the product. It’s not like I’m an athlete and all of a sudden I’m going into the lingerie industry.”

Add a little sexy into your everyday #lingerie wardrobe with the Heidi by Heidi Klum collection available at @davidjonesstore, @myer, @macys and more! #heidiklumintimates A photo posted by Heidi Klum Intimates (@heidiklumintimates) on Jun 28, 2016 at 2:01pm PDT

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham made history in 2016 when she was the first plus-size model on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue. But back in 2013, the 28-year-old Nebraska native collaborated with Canadian brand Addition Elle to launch her own line of “seductive, size-conscious” lingerie. “I drew on my experiences as a plus size model to create lingerie pieces that work on the body and are as comfortable and supportive to wear as they are beautiful,” said Graham. “My goal was to create a luxurious collection which could flatter women of all sizes and ages, bringing out their inner sexy goddess as beauty comes from within and sexy is a state of mind.”

Heat up cold nights in our Ashley Graham lingerie 🔥🔥🔥 #additionelle #iamsizesexy A photo posted by Addition Elle (@additionelle) on Dec 4, 2016 at 6:00am PST

Carmen Electra

“Baywatch” star Carmen Electra kicked off 2017 by rolling out a collection of her own, titled “With Love From Carmen,” which consists of nylons, homewear, swim, and yes, lingerie. The site describes the 44-year-old actress/model’s ensembles as being “made of soft and smooth fabrics, designed to fit every curve of your body.” To create the line, the American bombshell teamed up JBS Textile Group in Denmark. “Really excited that my lingerie line with @jps_underwear launched today in #scandinavia I’m also excited to share the rest of my collection with the rest of the world,” she captioned in an Instagram post. “Everything from sexy to comfy or playful and edgier designs for every woman.” Electra’s rep told Fox News that the line is only available in Europe at this time, but is expected to debut in the U.S. soon.

@carmenelectra posing in the amazing @withlovefromcarmen lingerie collection. Hit the link in bio, and check out the entire collection. #carmenelectra #losangeles #fashion #beauty #lingerie A photo posted by With Love From Carmen (@withlovefromcarmen) on Feb 9, 2017 at 5:20am PST

CARMEN ELECTRA TALKS 'BAYWATCH' SWIMSUITS

Stephanie Seymour

Just like Electra, American supermodel Stephanie Seymour released her own vintage-lingerie line, Raven & Sparrow, which focuses more on dressing up for bedtime. “My forte is more in nightgowns and robes and pajamas,” said the 48-year-old. “It’s something that’s sort of a ritual for me.” It’s been reported that everything is primarily made by hand and fit by Seymour herself, which could explain the hefty price tag, which ranges from $500-$1,000. Seymour also adds that she’s more interested in practically, less on seduction. “I think, for me, what is really sexy is modesty,” she said. “Being a mother, I can’t wear lingerie that’s too skimpy.”

Naomi Campbell

In 2015, Naomi Campbell teamed up with Italian undergarments company Yamamay for a limited edition collection, called “I Am Naomi Campbell,” which was her first foray into lingerie design. Along with Yamamay, the 46-year-old British supermodel helped produced the pieces, creating sets in glamorous, yet familiar shades of black, red, and lavender, along with delicate embellishments and lace. The designs also range from cleavage-enhancing bras to backside-sweeping kimonos, which can still be found on Yamamay’s site.