Russell Simmons says he's no longer friends with Donald Trump

Breaking up wasn’t hard to do for Russell Simmons.

Hip-hop’s most enterprising entrepreneur is revealing he's cut ties to his former friend President Donald Trump.

“He wrote the foreword to my first two books — I know him very well,” the 59-year-old told The Daily News at New York City’s Cipriani 42nd St. on Monday night.

“Not anymore,” he said. “I’m sure he doesn’t consider me a friend after some of the statements I’ve made.”

According to the news publication, Simmons has been critical of the fellow Queens native since Trump announced his candidacy in June 2015. However, the Def Jam founder’s most damning attack came during a taped interview where he compared Trump to another famous reality TV personality.

“We haven’t been friends since the day he announced and I said, ‘I’d rather Kim Kardashian be President’ so he called the office and that was the end of our friendship,” he said.

Simmons also added that he didn’t take Trump’s call.

“I didn’t pick the phone up,” said Simmons, stating he had an assistant tell Trump to Google the interview himself if he had any questions. “I said, ‘It’s on video! Tell him it’s on video!’ And we didn’t speak after that.”

The realtionship between the pair wasn’t always so sour. Simmons claimed that he previously would spend “every weekend” with Trump at his Mar-a-lago resort in Florida.

“I was with him on his first date with Melania,” he said. “We were friends for many years.”

These days, Simmons doesn’t seem saddened by the friendship being officially over. The Daily News is also reporting that Simmons is planning to spearhead a “resistance” to his former friend’s recent executive order that impacts immigrants and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.



“Well, you know, all of our friends have issues — I have issues,” said Simmons. “I accept people as they are as long as they’re not running for president.”