Miranda Kerr sizzles in super bowl commercial with Cam Newton

Miranda Kerr is revved up for the Super Bowl.

Not only is the Australian model hosting a viewing party, she is part of the line-up for the big game.

The 33-year-old stars alongside NFL star Cam Newton in car company Buick’s Super Bowl LI commercial, which will air during the show.

Kerr makes an appearance at the end of the “Pee Wee” commercial, sporting a tight blue dress.

“Nice play Billy!” she exclaims as she cheers on a group of kids who are playing in a fun football game.

Although the former Victoria’s Secret model is a Patriots fan, that didn’t stop her from getting along with Newton, who is a quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.

“We did a lot of behind-the-scenes shooting in the car and dancing around the car, and he was just very playful, so it was fun, very good,” she told ET.

“He had a lot of fun with the little pee wee football team. They were just absolutely adorable! They took it very seriously, and it was so cute to see them interact with Cam. It was a beautiful day and luckily we escaped the rain. Everyone just had a lot of fun.”

Newton, 27, was also a fan of the Aussie beauty, telling PEOPLE: “I knew about Miranda Kerr being such a fabulous supermodel, but I didn’t take into consideration the things that come with it."

“She had a whole team! If she has any openings, with this being the off-season, I have a lot of time on my hands. I gotta beef up my team, I was telling her!”

Kerr said she will watch the big game with Flynn, her six-year-old son with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

“He’ll probably have his coloring-in books and be coloring while we have the game on in the background,” she told ET about Flynn.

She said she will host a viewing party at her Los Angeles home.

“I’ll be cooking in the kitchen, getting everything prepared for everyone,” she told ET. “I’ll probably do nachos, guacamole and maybe some beef sliders.”

However there’s no word on whether her fiancé, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, will join in the fun.

The brunette beauty said she is looking forward to Lady Gaga’s halftime show.

“She is such an incredible performer, so I’m excited to see what she’s going to do,” she said, adding that last year’s show, featuring Coldplay, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars, was one of her highest favorites. “It was incredible to see them. That was awesome!”

The New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas for Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on News.com.au.

