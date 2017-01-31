Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake reportedly skipping the Grammys

Three of the biggest names in music are reportedly skipping their biggest night in Hollywood — the Grammys. TMZ first reported that Justin Bieber, Drake and Kanye West are skipping the awards show despite being nominated in several categories.

Us Weekly has since also reported, citing sources, that the stars will be purposefully missing music's big night.



According to TMZ, Bieber is skipping because he doesn’t believe the awards show is relevant anymore and he believes it doesn't accurately represent the best artists when it comes to young musicians. The 22-year-old is nominated for four awards and won his first Grammy last year, Best Dance Recording, for “Where Are Ü Now.” He also performed two of his hits at the show last year.



West, who is currently up for eight awards, is also reportedly planning on skipping the night. A source told Us Weekly that West needs some time to himself following a rocky few months. His wife Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October 2016 and he was hospitalized for a breakdown at the end of 2016.

"He is taking some personal time at the top of this year to just chill and decompress," the source said.

West actually announced in October 2016 during a mid-concert rant that he would be a no-show at the Grammys if his pal Frank Ocean wasn’t nominated.

“I'll tell you this right now: If his album is not nominated in no categories, I'm not showing up to the Grammys. As artists, we've got to come together to fight the bulls--t."

Ocean didn't earn a nomination this year because his label reportedly didn't submit his work for consideration.



And as for Drake he has a concert scheduled for Grammy's night, February 12, in Manchester, England. He received eight nominations.

Bruno Mars, Adele, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban are still scheduled to perform.

TMZ reports that insiders say the Grammys are becoming less important to young stars who feel the show is out-of-touch.

Bieber, West and Drake did not respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

The Grammys, hosted by James Corden, air February 12 on CBS. A rep for the awards show did not return our request for comment.