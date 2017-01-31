Amy Schumer defends Chuck Schumer after Trump suggests he cried 'fake tears'

Amy Schumer came to Chuck Schumer’s defense on Tuesday after President Donald Trump tweeted about the Democratic politician.



The 35-year-old comedian responded to a tweet made by Trump claiming the New York senator, who is her second cousin on her father’s side, cried “fake tears” when he blasted Trump's recent executive order that implemented new travel and immigration restrictions for citizens of seven countries.



“I know Chuck Schumer and HE CANNOT act trust me,” she wrote on Instagram. “He can barely smile on cue. He can’t help but be transparent and genuine. He was hurt for those people and all the people facing such unconstitutional injustice.”

AMY SCHUMER SLAMMED FOR 'RACIALLY INSENSITIVE' VIDEO

Schumer also used the social media post as an opportunity to encourage those against the order and other Trump policies to take action.

“We can’t get burnt out or overwhelmed and distracted,” she wrote. “We need to stay focused and organized. Tell your friends who say ‘I’m just not political’ that that doesn’t cut it anymore. We need people alert and fighting for each other’s rights.”

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order that temporarily halted the entire U.S. refugee program and banned all entries from seven Muslim-majority nations for 90 days.

Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess)-just like Dem party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2017

Schumer responds to Trump tweet: "Name calling is not going to solve the many problems this administration has already brought upon itself." pic.twitter.com/GjOWdo5O3F — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 31, 2017

AMY SCHUMER WILL STAY IN U.S. DESPITE PROMISE TO LEAVE

On Tuesday morning, Trump criticized Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Twitter after the duo spoke out against Trump’s policies Monday evening on the steps of the Supreme Court.