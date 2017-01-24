Gwyneth Paltrow won't stop promoting bizarre health treatments

Gwyneth Paltrow is at it again. After raving about the wonders of vaginal steaming, her lifestyle blog Goop is now promoting an ancient Chinese method of inserting jade eggs into a woman’s vagina.

A post on Goop claims the jade egg has a slew of benefits such as helping to "cultivate sexual energy” and “balance the cycle.”

Some health experts aren’t pleased with Paltrow’s recommendation, but it’s not the first time she’s promoted an out-of-the-box medical advice.

Not even close.

In the past, Paltrow’s blog has claimed underwire bras could cause breast cancer. The American Cancer Society disproved that myth.

The blog has also suggested peeing in the shower by squatting down can strengthen the pelvic floor, yawning correctly is key to releasing stress (yes, you can be yawning incorrectly, according to Gwyn), and that a $200 breakfast smoothie can help get your day started off right. (Until you realize you just spent $200 on a smoothie.)

The actress has also promoted a beauty treatment that involves getting stung by bees and a flu treatment that includes sitting in an Infrared sauna while you’re sick.

Paltrow’s blog has also suggested that chemical-based sunscreens are terrible for your health (that was disproven by a 2011 study) and that a vaginal steam “balances female hormone level.”

Doctors don’t agree with Gwyn about the benefits of the V-steam, either.

Naughty Gossip Editor-in-Chief Rob Shuter said the star is quickly becoming better-known for her wild treatment recommendations than for her acting.

“It has become her brand. We have forgotten that she is an Oscar winning actress,” Shuter said. “No movie she makes can ever get as much attention as the silly advice she is giving.”



