Internet mercilessly mocks Tom Brady for massive coat

Reuters

 (Reuters)

Tom Brady and the Patriots beat the Steelers on Sunday, meaning the Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl, but all the Twitterverse cared about after the game Sunday was the massive warming coat Brady was seen wearing on the sidelines.

The Internet wanted to know: What was Brady hiding under that jacket? Why was he wearing it?

Fans had some ideas.

Either way, Brady is headed to the Super Bowl on Feb. 5. Maybe his big coat will get to come along for the ride -- weather permitting.

