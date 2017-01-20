Entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Inauguration

Jackie Evancho's inaugural performance met with mixed reviews

Singer Jackie Evancho arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, for the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Singer Jackie Evancho arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, for the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Jackie Evancho's highly anticipated performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration was met with mixed reviews.

The 2010 "America's Got Talent" runner-up sang the National Anthem Friday morning. While many felt she did a great job, others thought her performance fell flat.

AROUND THE WEB