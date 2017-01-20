Hollywood reacts to Donald Trump inauguration

It's no secret the majority of Hollywood is not happy about President Donald Trump.

Rosie O'Donnell, Lena Dunham, Charlie Sheen, Madonna and a slew of other stars have been vocal about their disapproval of the President sharing their views on social media and hosting or attending anti-Trump protests.

However, there are some stars like Scott Baio, Jenna Jameson and Antonio Sabato, Jr. who have supported Trump throughout the election.

Here's a look at what the stars have to say about the inauguration -- good and bad.

Inauguration Day! Nice to be a part of a great American process. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/H7LFKtuZ2N — John Rich (@johnrich) January 20, 2017

Stop telling me to "get over it". Get UNDER it. He works for US. The democratic process is constant. Stay informed, stay engaged, speak up. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) January 20, 2017

Welcome to the age of plunder, bluster, and empty rhetoric. In other words, to the Age of Dumb. If you voted for him, you're responsible. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 20, 2017

🙏🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️ — Teresa Giudice (@Teresa_Giudice) January 20, 2017

"Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all." George Washington #QuoteOfTheDay — Jill Zarin (@Jillzarin) January 20, 2017

When #WeThePeople stop listening to rhetoric, and start listening to each other-



Stop fighting, and start communicating-



We begin to heal. — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) January 20, 2017

The last 2 inaugurations were very crowded. This one is so... roomy — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 20, 2017

nope — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017

Here we go with the changing of the guard.... praying for a successful few years of moving our nation forward! 🇺🇸🙏🏻 — Melissa Joan Hart (@MelissaJoanHart) January 20, 2017

As Trump waits to walk down the steps, I pray the enormity of the job and what he is about to do has sunk in. #InaugurationDay — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 20, 2017

Everyone needs to register to vote for the midterms and their primaries. That is how this ends. @RockTheVote — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 20, 2017

Not sad. A megalomaniac. A bottomless pit. He thought having money would make him happy. No. Women. No. This is his last try. https://t.co/958b9PPRXB — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 20, 2017

AMERICA always gets to me...🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸.. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 20, 2017

'Power to the People'.

Wow.

President Trump taking down the Washington elites big time. pic.twitter.com/5y3PIg9ama — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 20, 2017

I gave a better speech about nighttime teeth brushing to my toddler last night. Should've recorded it. — Jason Biggs (@JasonBiggs) January 20, 2017