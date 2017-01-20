Entertainment

Expand/Collapse Search

Inauguration

Hollywood reacts to Donald Trump inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump, left, and his wife Melania Trump arrive to the "Make America Great Again Welcome Concert" at the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington.

President-elect Donald Trump, left, and his wife Melania Trump arrive to the "Make America Great Again Welcome Concert" at the Lincoln Memorial, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington.  (AP)

It's no secret the majority of Hollywood is not happy about President Donald Trump.

Rosie O'Donnell, Lena Dunham, Charlie Sheen, Madonna and a slew of other stars have been vocal about their disapproval of the President sharing their views on social media and hosting or attending anti-Trump protests.

However, there are some stars like Scott Baio, Jenna Jameson and Antonio Sabato, Jr. who have supported Trump throughout the election.

Here's a look at what the stars have to say about the inauguration -- good and bad.

AROUND THE WEB