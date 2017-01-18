Mayim Bialik posts video ahead of Trump inauguration

Mayim Bialik is making her views about President-elect Donald Trump known.
The “Big Bang Theory” star took to Instagram to post a video ahead of Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration.
“On January 20th when Donald Trump raises his right hand to take the oath, I am going to raise my right hand to preserve, protect and defend the constitution,” she says in the video.
Bialik posted the clip along with a link to and the hashtag #taketheoath.
The star has been vocal about her thoughts on the President-elect for some time now. The day after the general election, Bialik shared a blog post on her GrokNation site about her disappointment.
Right now, I don’t know what to do or how. Honestly, I’m still scared…” she wrote. “I pray that the next four years passes quickly. And I pray for guidance from the Universe to show me what I need to do and how I need to do it.
The actress has also shared various Instagram posts about Trump including one on Monday regarding the President-elect’s interactions with Rep. John Lewis.
“Trump attacked congressman and civil rights veteran John Lewis on Twitter the weekend before MLK, Jr. Day. Disgusting… I'm speechless right now.”
