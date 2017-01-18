Fans call Ariana Grande out for out-of-touch Instagram post

If Ariana Grande is trying to "Break Free" of her out-of-touch image, she's not doing a great job.

The pop star's fans turned against her when she proclaimed herself to be "the hardest working 23-year-old human being on Earth" adding that is also "cute."

Many people were not impressed with Grande's declaration.

"Yes Ariana Grande is the hardest working 23 year old on earth not the ones struggling making 60¢ a day trying to provide for their families," one Twitter user wrote.

Another recalled the time Grande was caught licking doughnuts and saying "I hate America."

"Licking doughnuts is a bakery is tough duty!" someone shared.

Someone else posted on Instagram, "Ariana, I have no doubt in my mind you work incredibly hard and have it tough sometimes. But you're also incredibly fortunate...You're not the hardest working 23-year-old in the world...Ignorant statement, girl."