Mary Tyler Moore wore a brunette wig for the first season of her classic 1970s television sitcom.

“In those days Mary wanted to distance herself from what she had done before,” says Herbie J Pilato, founder of the Classic Television Preservation Society.

“She wanted to leave ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ behind her.”

Moore had spent five seasons as homemaker Laura Petrie before “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” debuted in 1970.

Her self-titled sitcom about a newly single woman who moves to Minneapolis and lands a job as a TV news producer ran for seven seasons on CBS.

It featured a now iconic cast: Ed Asner (newsroom boss Lou Grant), Gavin MacLeod (writer Murray Slaughter), Ted Knight (anchorman Ted Baxter), Valerie Harper (neighbor and best friend, Rhoda Morgenstern ), Cloris Leachman (landlady Phyllis Lindstrom) and Betty White (“Happy Homemaker” Sue Ann Nivens).

But both producers and Moore herself were reportedly concerned that some viewers might be confused and think the new comedy was a continuation of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and that the Petries had divorced.

“Dick Van Dyke never appeared as a guest star during the entire run,” Pilato notes, “but his brother, Jerry Van Dyke, was in a few episodes.”

Pilato points out that many future sitcom stars made early career guest spots on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” including Vic Tayback (“Alice”) and John Ritter (“Three’s Company”).

Here are a few more fun facts about one of TV’s most beloved sitcoms:

