Lori Loughlin reveals her 'Full House' fashion regrets

Lori Loughlin says she and her "Fuller House" co-stars are "playing up" their characters, but one of the actors is surprisingly similar to the man he portrays on the beloved sitcom.

During an interview with the February issue of Good Housekeeping magazine, the 52-year-old actress admits that she sees similarities between Bob Saget and Danny Tanner. "He's going to kill me for saying this," she quips. "It's not because he's a clean freak like Danny Tanner. I love Bob, but he's a little neurotic in a sense, he's got that little bit of neuroses happening."

Loughlin adds, "But we're all our characters on the show and sort of play up those roles, like with Jesse (John Stamos) and Elvis and with Dave Coulier, who was playing kind of dumb Joey while Dave is actually brilliant."

As for her portrayal of Aunt Becky, Louglin recalls the major fashion regrets she has during her time on "Full House" in the '90s. "Looking back on my 'Full House' wardrobe days, I think I almost regret all of my fashion moments," she confesses. "Oh man, I mean the high-waisted jeans, the cowboy boots, and the tent dresses I used to wear? I don't know what I was thinking. My kids make fun of me and go, 'Mom, that's a look.'"

