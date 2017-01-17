President-elect Donald Trump still has a friend in Garth Brooks despite the country singer turning down the opportunity to sing at his inauguration.

Brooks explained he's all about "People Loving People" and is "praying" for Trump but due to a scheduling conflict, he ultimately had to turn down performing on January 20.

The country superstar explained in a Facebook Live video that after he was approached by billionaire Steve Wynn about the inauguration gig, Brooks decided to "leave it up to karma." Ticket sales determined Brooks needed to add several dates to his world tour that conflicted with the inauguration.

"I'll tell you with this whole presidential thing: We got one going out. Pray for him and his family. And for the president going in, pray for him and his family to guide this nation," Brooks said. "Let's stay together. Love, unity -- that's what it's all about."

He continued, "We can't thank the Obamas enough for serving this country," he said. "And may God hold Trump's hand in the decisions that he makes in this country's name as well."