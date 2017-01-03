Nearly nine years ago to the day, “The Celebrity Apprentice” premiered on NBC, hosted by the man who is now President-Elect of the United States.

The “Celebrity Apprentice” premiere drew an average audience of 11.08 million and a 4.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, with its only real competition coming in the form of the Orange Bowl on Fox. By the time the last new episode of the series aired, in Feb. 2015, it was down to 6.1 million viewers and a 1.7 in the demo.

“The New Celebrity Apprentice” — same format, same executive producer, but new host — bowed Monday night. It faced some stiffer competition: namely, the start of the latest edition of ABC’s “The Bachelor” and an instant classic Rose Bowl on ESPN that stretched nearly an hour beyond its projected end time. All the same, “Celebrity Apprentice” opened poorly, with a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demo and just 4.93 million viewers in Nielsen’s preliminary ratings -- down more than 43% from the last premiere in 2015.

On the plus side for NBC, the Chris Hardwick-hosted game show “The Wall” held onto most of the “Celebrity Apprentice” audience, with a 1.2 in the demo and 4.54 million viewers.

“The Bachelor” came in with a 2.2 in the demo and 6.56 million viewers, right on the money from last year’s premiere in the demo, but down about a million in total viewers. A “Jimmy Kimmel Live” special at 10 p.m. brought in a 1.1 in the demo and 3.6 million viewers.

