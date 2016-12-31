Chef Diane Henderik's New Year's Hangover Cures

Visit www.DianeHenderiks.com for more recipes like the ones below:

CHOCOLATE-CHIPOTLE BACON

Ingredients:

1 package of bacon - thick cut preferred

¼ c. dark, milk or white chocolate

1 tbsp. chipotle powder

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Remove bacon from package and space in even layer on baking sheets lined with parchment paper. Bake for 10 minutes. Carefully drain fat from the pan and return to oven. Bake for 10 more minutes.

While bacon is cooking, line a platter or baking sheet with paper towels. When bacon is done, remove from oven and using tongs transfer bacon to paper towel lined pan.

Place chocolate in small microwave safe bowl and cook for 30 seconds. Stir. Repeat for an additional 30 seconds. Stir.

With a spoon drizzle top half of bacon with chocolate. Sprinkle with chipotle powder.

Let cool for chocolate to harden.

-----------------------

SIMPLE SPINACH & CHEESE FRITTATA

Ingredients:

1 tsp. olive oil

¼ c. red onion, thinly sliced

3 eggs

3 egg whites

½ c. low-fat cottage cheese

1 c. baby spinach leaves, washed, squeezed dry and coarsely chopped

1 pinch freshly ground black pepper

¼ c. shredded cheese (cheddar, feta, mozzarella, goat, etc)

Instructions:

Place oven grate about 8” from broiler. Preheat oven to 375°F.

Heat olive oil in medium cast iron pan over medium heat. Add onion and sauté 2-3 minutes until soft.

In large bowl, whisk whole eggs and whites well. Add cottage cheese, whisk, add spinach and pepper, whisk.

Stir in cheese, whisk. Pour egg mixture into pan with onions, reduce heat to low and cook about 10 minutes until the eggs are just set.

Place in oven and bake for 10 minutes.

Remove from oven and serve from cast iron pan.

-----------------------

COFFEE CHERRY ALMOND JOY PORRIDGE

Ingredients:

¾ c. rolled oats

½ c. low fat or skim milk

1 c. leftover coffee

1 tbsp. dried cherries - coarsely chopped

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

½ tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. natural no-calorie sweetener (Nectresse or Stevia recommended)

1 tbsp. slivered almonds

1 tbsp. almond butter

2 tbsp. unsweetened, shredded coconut (divided)

Instructions:

Combine oats, milk, coffee, dried cherries, vanilla, cocoa powder, cinnamon, sweetener and almonds. in medium saucepan. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Cook 5 minutes stirring occasionally.

Stir in almond butter and coconut and continue to simmer 5 more minutes. Add more milk as necessary to achieve desired consistency.

Pour into bowls and sprinkle with reserved coconut.