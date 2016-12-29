Gwyneth Paltrow is convinced that her “conscious uncoupling” from Chris Martin has “contributed something positive to the culture of divorce.”

The actress tells InStyle magazine that while she split with Martin two years ago, they still remain very close. “He’s at my house every single day. We have our own lives, but we still have our family life.” She continued, “To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me, even though I’m not his wife. I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce.”

Paltrow, who appears on the February cover of the magazine also says she’s learned not to care about critics poking fun at her Goop Web site or her extreme health tips. (Remember her advice for women to get a vagina steam?) She said. “It used to be that I would talk about something or write about it, and people would be like, ‘What the f - - k is she talking about? She’s a witch!’ And then later on it would sort of catch on . . . I’m like, this is my role. I’m here to do this. A friend told me if you’re a trailblazer, you’re the first one through and you get the cuts because you’re hacking the path.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.