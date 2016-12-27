Carrie Fisher, best known as the iconic double-bun hairdo-wearing Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, died Tuesday following a heart attack, FoxNews.com confirmed. She was 60.

Fisher's fellow Star Wars co-stars and others in Hollywood  reacted to the loss of the beloved actress.

Harrison Ford issued a statement saying "Carrie was one-of-a-kind.brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely...My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her Mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her."

Star Wars director George Lucas said in a statement: 

"Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved. In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess — feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think."

 

 

 

 

 