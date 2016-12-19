Nicole Kidman humiliated by old modeling photos

She's one of Hollywood’s most polished stars. But even Nicole Kidman has some modelling photos she’d rather forget.
The Oscar-winner looks totally different in the old shoots — and British TV host Graham Norton took pleasure in reminding her of it.
The "Lion" actor appeared with co-star Dev Patel on "The Graham Norton Show"... only to have Norton show viewers photos of her from the 80s.
A 14-year-old Kidman sported massive red curls, awkward poses and cringe-worthy outfits, including a pair of red leather boots.
“You’re so mean. Are you doing this to anybody else?” Kidman laughed.
Norton even showed an old Dolly magazine featuring Kidman — and her curly red hair — on the cover, wearing very 80s red lippy.
Kidman has been nominated for a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in the critically-acclaimed film, "Lion."
This article originally appeared on News.com.au.