Nicole Kidman humiliated by old modeling photos

She's one of Hollywood’s most polished stars. But even Nicole Kidman has some modelling photos she’d rather forget.

The Oscar-winner looks totally different in the old shoots — and British TV host Graham Norton took pleasure in reminding her of it.

The "Lion" actor appeared with co-star Dev Patel on "The Graham Norton Show"... only to have Norton show viewers photos of her from the 80s.

A 14-year-old Kidman sported massive red curls, awkward poses and cringe-worthy outfits, including a pair of red leather boots.

“You’re so mean. Are you doing this to anybody else?” Kidman laughed.

Norton even showed an old Dolly magazine featuring Kidman — and her curly red hair — on the cover, wearing very 80s red lippy.

Kidman has been nominated for a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in the critically-acclaimed film, "Lion."

This article originally appeared on News.com.au.