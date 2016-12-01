Cooking with 'Friends': Deana Martin’s Pasta Fagioli

Deana Martin, singer and daughter of Dean Martin, stopped by to spread some holiday cheer as she tours the country promoting her new CD “Swing Street.” Find her latest tour dates below!

DEANA MARTIN’S GRANDMA’S PASTA FAGIOLI

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 (15-oz.) cans cannelloni beans

6 c. water

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon – her secret ingredient

8 oz. tubetini pasta

¼ c. grated Parmesan or Romano cheese

Instructions:

Heat the oil in a large pan and sauté the onion for a minute. Add the two cans of beans with the six cups of water. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the cinnamon, cover and bring to a boil. Boil for 15 minutes, then reduce heat and simmer for one and a half hours. Simmer very slowly. Check occasionally and add boiling water as necessary. Add the pasta and continue simmering until the pasta is al dente. Remove from heat and serve with grated cheese sprinkled on top.

Source: Book “Memories Are Made Of This: Dean Martin Through His Daugther's Eyes” - 2004

-----------------------

DEANA MARTINI

Equipment:

Shaker or stirring glass

Bar spoon or teaspoon

Strainer

Cocktail glass

Ingredients:

1 Part Vodka

2 Parts Lemonade

1 Dash of Grenadine

Ice

Cherry

Instructions:

In mixing glass or cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine vodka, lemonade and grenadine.

Stir well for about 20 seconds, then strain into martini glass.

Garnish with a cherry and serve.

-----------------------

TOUR DATES:

December 4 - Red Bank, NJ - The Sinatra Birthday Bash 10th Annual Celebration at Count Basie Theater

December 16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Smith Center

December 17 - Las Vegas, NV - The Smith Center

December 31 - Columbus, OH - New Year’s Eve Concert with the Rick Brunetto Orchestra at Blackwell Inn

