Hillary Clinton jokes she 'regrets' 'Between Two Ferns' interview with Zach Galifianakis

Hillary Clinton sat down with actor Zach Galifiankis for her web series "Between Two Ferns."

Halfway through the interview, Clinton said, "I really regret doing this."

The "Hangover" star asked Clinton questions like "As Secretary, how many words per minute could you type? And how does President Obama like his coffee? Like himself? Weak?"

Clinton responded, "You know, Zach, those are really out of date questions. You need to get out more."

But that didn't stop the actor from asking Clinton what would happen if she got pregnant while she was president.

Watch the full interview in the video below: