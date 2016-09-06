Cooking with 'Friends': Hegseth Grill-fest with Hot Steak and Pizza

PETE HEGSETH’S HOT STEAK

Ingredients:

New York strip steak or ribeye

Quebec steak seasoning

Slap Ya' Mama Cajun seasoning

Chipotle seasoning of your choice

Salt and pepper

Ingredients:

Heavily season both sides of steak with generous portions of each seasoning, starting with Slap Ya' Mama. Rub seasoning into the meat. Allow meat to settle at room temperature

Prep grill on high heat. Sear on both sides, flipping the steak only once (about 3 minutes on each side). Then place steak on top rack for 2-3 minutes.

-----------------------

SAMMY HEGSETH’S HOMEMADE GRILLED PIZZA

Ingredients:

Thin crust shell*

Olive oil

Salt

Homemade pizza sauce (recipe below)

Mozzarella cheese, shredded

Grated Parmesan cheese

Pepperoni

Red pepper flakes

Toppings of choice

Instructions:

Prep grill on medium-to-high heat.

Drizzle olive oil and salt on thin crust shell. Add a layer of pizza sauce. Sprinkle a thin layer of shredded mozzarella. Add pepperoni or other toppings and then add another layer of mozzarella. Top with a sprinkle of grated Parmesan, olive oil, salt, and crushed red pepper flakes.

Place pizza stone on grill once pizza is assembled. Place pizza on stone in middle of the grill. Close the cover. Heat for 8-10 minutes.

*NOTE: Pizza dough will not work as substitute.

-----------------------

SAMMY HEGSETH’S HOMEMADE PIZZA SAUCE

Ingredients:

½ c. onion, chopped

1 clove of garlic, minced

28 oz. crushed tomatioes

2 pinches of sugar

1 tbsp. salt

1 pinch of pepper

1 tsp. oregano

1 tbsp. fresh basil

Olive oil

Instructions:

Sauté onions and garlic in olive oil for 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, sugar, and spices. Simmer over low heat for 30-45 minutes.