Cooking with 'Friends': Hegseth Grill-fest with Hot Steak and Pizza
PETE HEGSETH’S HOT STEAK
Ingredients:
New York strip steak or ribeye
Quebec steak seasoning
Slap Ya' Mama Cajun seasoning
Chipotle seasoning of your choice
Salt and pepper
Ingredients:
Heavily season both sides of steak with generous portions of each seasoning, starting with Slap Ya' Mama. Rub seasoning into the meat. Allow meat to settle at room temperature
Prep grill on high heat. Sear on both sides, flipping the steak only once (about 3 minutes on each side). Then place steak on top rack for 2-3 minutes.
-----------------------
SAMMY HEGSETH’S HOMEMADE GRILLED PIZZA
Ingredients:
Thin crust shell*
Olive oil
Salt
Homemade pizza sauce (recipe below)
Mozzarella cheese, shredded
Grated Parmesan cheese
Pepperoni
Red pepper flakes
Toppings of choice
Instructions:
Prep grill on medium-to-high heat.
Drizzle olive oil and salt on thin crust shell. Add a layer of pizza sauce. Sprinkle a thin layer of shredded mozzarella. Add pepperoni or other toppings and then add another layer of mozzarella. Top with a sprinkle of grated Parmesan, olive oil, salt, and crushed red pepper flakes.
Place pizza stone on grill once pizza is assembled. Place pizza on stone in middle of the grill. Close the cover. Heat for 8-10 minutes.
*NOTE: Pizza dough will not work as substitute.
-----------------------
SAMMY HEGSETH’S HOMEMADE PIZZA SAUCE
Ingredients:
½ c. onion, chopped
1 clove of garlic, minced
28 oz. crushed tomatioes
2 pinches of sugar
1 tbsp. salt
1 pinch of pepper
1 tsp. oregano
1 tbsp. fresh basil
Olive oil
Instructions:
Sauté onions and garlic in olive oil for 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, sugar, and spices. Simmer over low heat for 30-45 minutes.