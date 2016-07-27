Josh Abbott Band cancel appearances after a 'series of heavy emotional blows'

After an eventful few days for Josh Abbott Band, the Texas group has cancelled all radio visits and performances this week. In a message on Facebook, frontman Josh Abbott explained the “series of heavy emotional blows” and asked fans for their prayers and privacy.

Friends, Over the past weekend, our band incurred a series of heavy emotional blows. Our bass player James lost his grandfather. Also, 2 of our band members discovered a dead body in Vegas in a horrific manner. And lastly, I suffered an extreme case of anaphylaxis that resulted in an ER visit that saved my life, but am still recovering from swollen vocals. Due to the severity of all of this as well as the scheduling of James’ grandpa’s funeral, we will be canceling all radio visits, events, and shows this week. They are being rescheduled as soon as possible and will be announced soon. We will resume touring again next week. We ask for your prayers and privacy this week. Thank you for understanding.

On Saturday, Abbott sent a series of updates on Twitter about the severity of his condition and why and the band had to cancel their performance in Las Vegas. He explained that an ingredient added to a hydration IV caused an extreme allergic reaction that led to a trip to the emergency room.

All JAB radio visits & shows this week are being cancelled & rescheduled. Please read. pic.twitter.com/WPa4Q2inYt — Josh Abbott (@joshabbottband) July 25, 2016

Shows through at least Aug. 4 are affected by the “Wasn’t That Drunk” band’s decision. That includes dates in Memphis, Tenn. and Bossier City, La. On Tuesday bassist James Hertless thanked everyone for prayers and well wishes as he grieves “the greatest man I will ever know.” His grandfather was a veteran of two wars, and died one day after his 64th wedding anniversary.