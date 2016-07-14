Expand / Collapse search
Cooking with 'Friends': Samadi Family's Mediterranean Salmon

MEDITERRANEAN SALMON
Ingredients:
½ c. olive oil
¼ c. balsamic vinegar
4 cloves garlic, pressed
4 (3 oz.) salmon fillets
1 tbsp. fresh cilantro, chopped
1 tbsp. fresh basil, chopped
1½ tbsp. garlic salt

Instructions:
Preheat broiler.
Mix together the olive oil and balsamic vinegar in a small bowl. Arrange the salmon fillets in a shallow baking dish. Rub garlic onto the fillets, and then pour the vinegar and oil over them, turning once to coat. Season with cilantro, basil, and garlic salt. Set aside to marinate for 10 minutes.
Place the salmon about 6” from the heat source and broil for 15 minutes, turning once, or until browned on both sides and easily flaked with a fork. Brush occasionally with the sauce from the pan.