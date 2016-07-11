Cooking with 'Friends': Sandra Lee's Favorite Cakes
SANDRA LEE’S FAVORITE CAKES
LEMON SURPRISE LAYER CAKE
Makes 24 servings
Ingredients:
2 boxes lemon supreme cake mix
6 large eggs
2 c. buttermilk
4 tsp. grated lemon zest
⅔ c. vegetable oil
½ c. rainbow sprinkles
CREAM CHEESE FROSTING
Ingredients:
1 lb. cream cheese, softened
1 stick butter, softened
2 c. powdered sugar
2 tsp. vanilla extract
A tint of yellow food coloring
Assorted candies, mini marshmallows
Rainbow sprinkles
Assorted candies
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease three 9”round cake pans.
In a bowl, beat together cake mix, eggs, buttermilk, lemon zest, and oil until smooth. Stir in ½ cup sprinkles. Scrape batter into pans and bake until a wooden pick comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Cool completely.
In a bowl, beat all of the frosting ingredients until light and fluffy. Tint with yellow food coloring.
Set a layer on a platter; frost top. Set second layer and frost. Set remaining layer, bottom side up, on cake; frost top and sides. Decorate with sprinkles and candies.
-----------------------
NO-BAKE BUILD-A-CAKE
Plain, ready-made grocery-store sheet cake
Layer cake
Assorted cupcakes
Assorted sugar cookies
Who says a gorgeous cake has to take hours to whip up? Just pick up sugar cookies with a theme (sports, presents, beach, sun, etc.) and a few cupcakes in matching colors. Then get a plain ready-made grocery-store sheet cake and a layer cake. Bring them all with you to your event and stack ’em up when you get there.