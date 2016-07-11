Cooking with 'Friends': Sandra Lee's Favorite Cakes

SANDRA LEE’S FAVORITE CAKES

LEMON SURPRISE LAYER CAKE

Makes 24 servings

Ingredients:

2 boxes lemon supreme cake mix

6 large eggs

2 c. buttermilk

4 tsp. grated lemon zest

⅔ c. vegetable oil

½ c. rainbow sprinkles

CREAM CHEESE FROSTING

Ingredients:

1 lb. cream cheese, softened

1 stick butter, softened

2 c. powdered sugar

2 tsp. vanilla extract

A tint of yellow food coloring

Assorted candies, mini marshmallows

Rainbow sprinkles

Assorted candies

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease three 9”round cake pans.

In a bowl, beat together cake mix, eggs, buttermilk, lemon zest, and oil until smooth. Stir in ½ cup sprinkles. Scrape batter into pans and bake until a wooden pick comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Cool completely.

In a bowl, beat all of the frosting ingredients until light and fluffy. Tint with yellow food coloring.

Set a layer on a platter; frost top. Set second layer and frost. Set remaining layer, bottom side up, on cake; frost top and sides. Decorate with sprinkles and candies.

-----------------------

NO-BAKE BUILD-A-CAKE

Plain, ready-made grocery-store sheet cake

Layer cake

Assorted cupcakes

Assorted sugar cookies

Who says a gorgeous cake has to take hours to whip up? Just pick up sugar cookies with a theme (sports, presents, beach, sun, etc.) and a few cupcakes in matching colors. Then get a plain ready-made grocery-store sheet cake and a layer cake. Bring them all with you to your event and stack ’em up when you get there.