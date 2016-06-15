First trailer for 'The Young Pope' starring Jude Law drops

Sky, HBO and Canal Plus have dropped the first trailer (above) for their joint production, "The Young Pope." From Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino, the eight-part series sets Jude Law as Lenny Belardo, aka Pius XIII, the fictional first American pontiff in history. The drama begins airing on Sky Atlantic from October in Italy, the UK, Germany, Ireland and Austria; and on Canal Plus in France. Domestically, HBO will also air it later this year.

Law plays the young and charming Belardo whose election might seem the result of a simple and effective media strategy by the College of Cardinals. But, appearances can be deceiving. Inside the Vatican, the mysterious and contradictory Pius XIII is at once shrewd and nave, old-fashioned and very modern, doubtful and resolute, ironic, pedantic, hurt and ruthless. As he walks the long path of human loneliness to find a God for mankind, he’s also seeking one for himself.

Law is joined by an international cast that includes Diane Keaton, Silvio Orlando, Scott Shepherd, Ccile de France, Javier Cmara, Ludivine Sagnier, Tony Bertorelli and James Cromwell. "Great Beauty" director Sorrentino co-wrote the series with his frequent collaborator Umberto Contarello, as well as Tony Grisoni and Stefano Rulli.

"The Young Pope" is produced by Wildside and co-produced by Haut et Court TV and Mediapro. FremantleMedia International, which acquired Italy’s Wildside last August, has offshore distribution.

