Cooking with 'Friends': Nicole's Greek Cypriot Meatballs

FOX Business anchor Nicole Petallides is as Greek as they come! She’s a New York native, but both of her parents grew up in Cyprus. She stopped by FOX & Friends with her mom and husband (who also is Greek!) to share her family’s Greek Cypriot Meatball recipe!

GREEK CYPRIOT MEATBALLS

Ingredients:

8 potatoes, peeled

1 large onion, chopped

½ bundle parsley, chopped

2 lbs. ground pork

2 lbs. ground beef

1 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

2 eggs

Instructions:

Grate potatoes over a medium-sized bowl. Drain the potatoes by squeezing handfuls of grated potatoes over a separate bowl. Continue until all water is drained. Let the potato water stand for 10 minutes, then separate the starch from the liquid.

Combine grated potatoes, onion, parsley, pork, beef, spices, egg, and potato starch in a large bowl. Knead until well mixed. Refrigerate meat until meat sets.

Shape mixture into small, egg-shaped balls. Fry in plenty of hot vegetable oil, turning occasionally to ensure even cooking. Remove once golden brown on all sides.

To increase serving size, be sure to add one potato per one pound of meat.