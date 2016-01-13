Cooking with 'Friends': Heather Childers' Pizza Dip
SUPREME PIZZA DIP
Ingredients:
1 (8 oz.) block cream cheese, room temperature
¼ tsp. red pepper flakes
¼ tsp. dried oregano
¼ tsp. dried basil
¼ tsp. garlic powder
1 c. mozzarella cheese, shredded
1 c. pizza sauce
1 c. parmesan cheese, shredded
Optional Toppings:*
¼ c. cooked ground Italian sausage
10 slices turkey pepperoni
1 green bell pepper, diced
¼ c. mushrooms, sliced
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350ºF.
In a medium bowl, mix together cream cheese and spices. Spread mixture into the bottom of an oven-safe 9” deep dish pie plate.
Top cream cheese mixture with ½ cup mozzarella and spread pizza sauce over it. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the sauce and top with sausage, pepperoni, bell pepper, and mushrooms. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the cheese is golden brown and bubbly.
Serve immediately with garlic toast or bread, or celery sticks.
*NOTE: Add any pizza toppings of your choice!