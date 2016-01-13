Cooking with 'Friends': Heather Childers' Pizza Dip

SUPREME PIZZA DIP

Ingredients:

1 (8 oz.) block cream cheese, room temperature

¼ tsp. red pepper flakes

¼ tsp. dried oregano

¼ tsp. dried basil

¼ tsp. garlic powder

1 c. mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 c. pizza sauce

1 c. parmesan cheese, shredded



Optional Toppings:*

¼ c. cooked ground Italian sausage

10 slices turkey pepperoni

1 green bell pepper, diced

¼ c. mushrooms, sliced



Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350ºF.

In a medium bowl, mix together cream cheese and spices. Spread mixture into the bottom of an oven-safe 9” deep dish pie plate.

Top cream cheese mixture with ½ cup mozzarella and spread pizza sauce over it. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the sauce and top with sausage, pepperoni, bell pepper, and mushrooms. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the cheese is golden brown and bubbly.

Serve immediately with garlic toast or bread, or celery sticks.



*NOTE: Add any pizza toppings of your choice!