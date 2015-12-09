Tom & Denise Shillue's pumpkin risotto

Ingredients

1/2 c. extra virgin olive oil

1 c. finely chopped onion

1 t. chopped garlic

2 c. Arborio rice

1 c. dry white wine

6 c. hot chicken stock

1 can pumpkin puree

1/2 c. grated parmesan

4 t. unsalted butter, cut into small pieces



Directions

1. Heat olive oil in heavy bottom saucepan over medium-high heat

2. Add onion and garlic and saute until softened, 3-4 minutes

3. Add rice and continue to stir using a wooden spoon to coat the rice with the oil

4. Add the white wine and continue cooking, stirring often, until it has been absorbed by the rice

5. Pour in enough chicken stock to cover the rice completely, about 2-3 cups and continue to cook, stirring often until the liquid is absorbed

6. Add another cup of stock, and stir until absorbed. Repeat this process one cup at a time, continuously stirring until liquid is absorbed

7. Stir in pumpkin puree and reduce to low heat. Stir in parmesan and butter to give risotto a nice creamy finish.

8. Immediately serve in small bowls



Top this several different ways:

-For a sweet touch, add crumbled Amaretti cookie

-Savory: Top with crispy turkey skin (cracklings) and fried sage

-Vegetarian option: Shaved parmesan and toasted walnuts