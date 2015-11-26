Bes'Dam Turkey Pot Pie Soup
Ingredients:
1 Diced Onion
4 stalks Diced Celery
2 large Carrots, Diced
Chopped Garlic 1 clove
Turkey Bouillon 4 ounces
Dry Thyme - 1 teaspoon
Rubbed sage - 1/2 teaspoon
Water - 3 Quarts
Cold Cooking Sherry or White Wine - 1/2 Cup
Cornstarch- 2 tablespoons
Frozen Peas - 1 cup
Heavy Cream - 1/2 cup
Cooked, Chopped Turkey - 1 pound
Cooked Gnocci - 1/2 pound
Sea Salt - to taste
Black Pepper - to taste
Instructions:
1. Combine first 8 ingredients in large soup pot, mix well and bring to a boil.
2. Whisk Cold Sherry in a bowl with the cornstarch, then whisk into the boiling soup.
3. Turn off the heat, then stir in remaining ingredients.
4. Enjoy!
Note: If using turkey broth, use 3 quarts of the broth as a substitute for the turkey bouillon and water.