Bes'Dam Turkey Pot Pie Soup

Ingredients:

1 Diced Onion

4 stalks Diced Celery

2 large Carrots, Diced

Chopped Garlic 1 clove

Turkey Bouillon 4 ounces

Dry Thyme - 1 teaspoon

Rubbed sage - 1/2 teaspoon

Water - 3 Quarts

Cold Cooking Sherry or White Wine - 1/2 Cup

Cornstarch- 2 tablespoons

Frozen Peas - 1 cup

Heavy Cream - 1/2 cup

Cooked, Chopped Turkey - 1 pound

Cooked Gnocci - 1/2 pound

Sea Salt - to taste

Black Pepper - to taste

Instructions:

1. Combine first 8 ingredients in large soup pot, mix well and bring to a boil.

2. Whisk Cold Sherry in a bowl with the cornstarch, then whisk into the boiling soup.

3. Turn off the heat, then stir in remaining ingredients.

4. Enjoy!

Note: If using turkey broth, use 3 quarts of the broth as a substitute for the turkey bouillon and water.