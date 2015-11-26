Expand / Collapse search
Bes'Dam Turkey Pot Pie Soup

Ingredients:

1 Diced Onion

4 stalks Diced Celery

2 large Carrots, Diced

Chopped Garlic 1 clove

Turkey Bouillon 4 ounces

Dry Thyme -  1 teaspoon

Rubbed sage -  1/2 teaspoon

Water -  3 Quarts

Cold Cooking Sherry or White Wine - 1/2 Cup

Cornstarch-  2 tablespoons

Frozen Peas -  1 cup

Heavy Cream - 1/2 cup

Cooked, Chopped Turkey - 1 pound

Cooked Gnocci - 1/2 pound

Sea Salt - to taste

Black Pepper -  to taste

 

Instructions:

1.         Combine first 8 ingredients in large soup pot, mix well and bring to a boil.

2.         Whisk Cold Sherry in a bowl with the cornstarch, then whisk into the boiling soup.

3.         Turn off the heat, then stir in remaining ingredients.

4.         Enjoy!

 

Note: If using turkey broth, use 3 quarts of the broth as a substitute for the turkey bouillon and water.