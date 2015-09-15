Cooking with 'Friends': Katie Lee Makes Grandma Dora's Peach Cobbler

GRANDMA DORA'S PEACH COBBLER

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients:

4 cups fresh peaches, peeled and sliced

1¼ c. sugar

1 c. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ c. milk

4 tbsp. (unsalted butter, melted

1 tbsp. cornstarch

¾ c. boiling water

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325°F. Place the peaches in a 9x9-inch baking pan.

In a medium bowl, mix together ¾ cup of the sugar, flour, baking powder, and a ½ teaspoon of salt. Add the milk and melted butter and mix well. Pour the batter evenly over peaches.

In a small bowl, mix the remaining ¼ cup sugar, cornstarch, and ½ teaspoon salt. Sprinkle over batter. Evenly pour the boiling water all over. Bake for 50 minutes, or until golden brown and bubbling. Serve in individual dessert dishes.

-----------------------

From the website: And IKEA wants to hear you! From Sunday dinners with Grandma’s famous meatballs to the first time that Dad shared his secret BBQ recipe, we’re looking for the best story about special recipes that bring your loved ones together.

For more information please click here