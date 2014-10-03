Gone viral: Top 9 scariest pandemic movies

Whether it's rabid zombies, ebola-like viruses or both, outbreak films are beginning to feel a bit too real nowadays. Well, not the zombie part.

1. 'Outbreak' (1995)

A long-list of A-list actors star in this 1995 film where an outbreak of a fictional Ebola-like virus breaks out in Zaire and spreads to a small town in the United States.

2. '12 Monkeys' (1995)

Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt star in this 1995 thriller about a post-apocalyptic Philadelphia in the year 2035. Earth's surface was contaminated by a deadly virus, it forced survivors to move underground.

Willis' character is sent back in time to learn all he can about the man-made virus that wiped out nearly the entire human population.

3. 'The Omega Man' (1971)

After a biological warfare between Russia and China, Charlton Heston begins to suffer from the same disease that killed nearly the entire human race. He injects himself with an experimental vaccine that saves his life but Heston's character soon believes himself to be the last immune survivor and begins to struggle to remain sane.

The movie, which is based on the 1954 novel "I Am Legend" by author Richard Matheson, served as inspiration for the 2007 Will Smith film also called "I Am Legend."

4. 'World War Z' (2013)

Brad Pitt stars as United Nations employee Gerry Lane who sets out in hopes of stopping the Zombie pandemic threatening all of humanity.

5. 'The Crazies' (1973)

The United States military tries to contain a man-made virus that takes over a small Pennsylvania town.

6. '28 Days Later' (2002)

A month after a mysterious virus breaks out across the UK, the few survivors attempt to save themselves.

7. 'Carriers' (2009)

Chris Pine, Emily VanCamp, Lou Taylor Pucci and Piper Perabo star as people fleeing a viral pandemic in the 2009 post-apocalyptic horror film.

8. 'Contagion' (2011)

As the Center for Disease Control rushes to find a cure for the epidemic spreading across the United States, everyday people find themselves in complete chaos in this 2011 film.

9. 'Resident Evil' (2002)

The 2002 science fiction horror movie stars Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez and Colin Salmon in the first installment of the "Resident Evil" film series based on the video game of the same name.

Jovovich, as Alice, leads a group of people in an attempt to contain the outbreak of the T-virus from a secret underground facility.