9 songs that make us proud to be Americans

July 4th wouldn't be complete without a few patriotic tunes to get us in the mood to celebrate what makes the United States so great. Here are 9 songs across genres that will have you singing in red, white and blue in no time.

1. 'Coming to America' by Neil Diamond

Inspirational lyric:

Home/ To a new and a shiny place/ Make our bed and we'll say our grace/ Freedom's light burning warm.

2. 'America' by Simon Garfunkel

Inspirational lyric:

Counting the cars/ On the New Jersey Turnpike/ The've all come/ To look for America.

3. 'Chicken Fried' by Zac Brown Band

Inspirational lyric:

I thank god for my life/ And for the stars and stripes/ May freedom forever fly, let it ring/ Salute the ones who died/ The ones that give their lives/ So we don't have to sacrifice/All the things we love.

4. 'Proud to be an American' by Lee Greenwood

Inspirational lyric:

And I'm proud to be an American where at least I know I'm free/ And I won't forget the men who died, who gave that right to me/ And I'd gladly stand up next to you and defend her still today/ ‘Cause there ain't no doubt I love this land/ God bless the U.S.A.

5. 'Independence Day' by Martina McBride

Inspirational lyric:

Let freedom ring, let the white dove sing/ Let the whole world know that today is a day of reckoning/ Let the weak be strong, let the right be wrong/ Roll the stone away, let the guilty pay it's Independence Day.

FULL COVERAGE: PROUD AMERICANS

6. 'Home' by Dierks Bentley

Inspirational lyric:

Red, how the blood ran red/ And we laid our dead in sacred ground/ Just think, wonder what they think/ If they could see us now/ It’s been a long hard ride/ Got a ways to go/ But this is still the place/ That we all call home.

7. 'Our Country' by John Mellencamp

Inspirational lyric:

From the East Coast/ To the West Coast/ Down the Dixie Highway, back home

/ This is our country.

8. 'America, the Beautiful' covered by Ray Charles

Inspirational lyric:

America! America!/ God shed his grace on thee/ And crown thy good with brotherhood/ From sea to shining sea!

9. 'Ragged Old Flag' by Johnny Cash

Inspirational lyric:

So we raise her up every morning, take her down every night/ We don't let her touch the ground and we fold her up right/ On second thought, I do like to brag/ Cause I'm mighty proud of the Ragged Old Flag.