Andrea Correale's Father's Day Cookout Recipes

Skirt Steak Marinade

Ingredients:

1/2 cup scallions (sliced)

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup brown sugar

3 tbsps fresh ginger (grated)

3 cloves garlic (smashed)

1 Onion, quartered

Mix all ingredients in a Ziploc bag and marinate steak for 4-8 hours before cooking.

Louisiana Dry Rub for Porterhouse Steaks

Ingredients:

1/4 cup Coarse Salt

1/4 cup Paprika

1 T Dried Thyme

1 T Dried Oregano

1 T Coarse Pepper

1 T Onion Powder

1 T Garlic Flakes (or Granulated)

2 t Cayenne Pepper

1 t Ground Bay Leaf

Preparation:

Combine all ingredients as shown. Add more Cayenne Pepper for additional heat. Rub on porterhouse steaks for a maximum of one hour prior to cooking.



Loaded Baked Potato

Ingredients:

4 medium baking potatoes

1 cup prepared shredded BBQ pork

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

4 tbsp sour cream

1 tbsp chopped chives

Preparation:

Split open warm baked potatoes.

Heat shredded pork bbq in a pan.

Add 1/4 cup shredded cheese to each potato.

Add 1/4 cup hot shredded pork bbq to each potato.

Top each with 1 tbsp low fat sour cream and enjoy



Buffalo Chicken Meatballs with Bleu Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter

1/3 cup Frank's Red Hot sauce or any other favorite hot sauce

1 pound ground chicken, preferably thigh meat

1 large egg

1/2 celery stalk, minced

3/4 cup breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon salt

Preheat the oven to 450F. Drizzle the vegetable oil into a 9 x 13- inch baking dish and use your hand to evenly coat the entire surface. Set aside.

Combine the butter and hot sauce in a small saucepan, and cook over low heat, whisking until the butter is melted and fully incorporated. Remove from the heat and allow the mixture to cool for 10 minutes.

Combine the ground chicken, hot sauce mixture, egg, celery, bread crumbs, and salt in a large mixing bowl and mix by hand until thoroughly incorporated.

Roll the mixture into round, 3/4-inch balls, making sure to pack the meat firmly. Place the balls in the prepared baking dish, being careful to line them up snugly and in even rows vertically and horizontally to form a grid. The meatballs should be touching one another.

Roast for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the meatballs are firm and cooked through. A meat thermometer inserted into the center of a meatball should read 165F.

To make Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce:

Buffalo Blue Cheese Dip (Tin Can Alley Bowl)

Ingredients

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese at room temperature

1/2 cup flat leaf parsley

1/4 cup green onions

1/2 cup sour cream

2 Tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 clove garlic

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese

Preparation

Using a food process, process everything except the blue cheese until it blends together. Add the blue cheese and pulse until it incorporates into the dip. Chill for 2-4 hours before serving. Garnish with a drizzle of hot sauce.

Guacamole Appetizers

Tricolor Tortilla Triangles

Ingredients

Peanut oil, for frying

8 corn tortillas, spinach tortillas, tomato tortillas

Tossed with Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper

Directions

Heat 1-inch of peanut oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat to 350 degrees F.

Arrange the tortillas in a stack and cut into 6 equal wedges like a pizza. Fry a few chips at a time, turning occasionally with a slotted spoon, until crisp and lightly browned, about 1 minute or less. Drain chips on a paper towel-lined plate; sprinkle lightly with sea salt and cracked pepper and serve with guacamole.

Ultimate Guacamole

4 ripe, Fresh California Avocados, seeded and peeled

3 limes, juice only

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

1 medium white onion, chopped fine

Â¼ tsp. ground black pepper

Â½ tsp. salt

2 cloves fresh garlic, minced

â…› tsp. cumin

â…› tsp. cayenne pepper

Pinch sugar

1 serrano chile, chopped fine

1 bunch cilantro, chopped

Place avocados in a bowl and mash with a fork.

Immediately mix in remaining ingredients; serve immediately.

Layer Guacamole in a large shot glass and serve with tortilla triangles in the tops for individual servings

Roasted Shallot Dip with Bacon

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds shallots, unpeeled and root ends trimmed

3 garlic cloves, unpeeled

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 (8-oz.) container sour cream

1 (8-oz.) container mascarpone cheese

1/3 cup thinly sliced fresh chives

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons whole grain Dijon mustard

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Dash of hot sauce

Garnishes: cooked and crumbled bacon, lemon zest, chopped fresh chives

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 425Â°. Cut shallots in half. Toss together shallots and next 2 ingredients in a jelly-roll pan; sprinkle with desired amount of salt and pepper. Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until shallots are light brown and skins are charred, stirring twice. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack (about 30 minutes). Remove and discard papery skins from shallots and garlic, and coarsely chop shallots and garlic.

2. Stir together sour cream and next 7 ingredients; fold in shallot mixture. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cover and chill 4 to 48 hours. Stir before serving. Add salt and pepper to taste just before serving, if desired.

Note:

Make Ahead: Prepare recipe up to 2 days in advance; chill in airtight container. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes before serving.

Chipotle Aioli with Pepper Garnish

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 teaspoons chopped chipotle chiles in adobo

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon cumin

4 teaspoons fresh lime juice

sea salt & freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Preparation:

Put all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Transfer to a bowl and top with diced pepper garnish.