The Oaks Lily: Official Kentucky Derby food

TOMATO CORNBREAD PANZANELLA: FRESH RED ONION, CRISP CUCUMBERS AND ARCADIA GREENS WITH HOMEMADE CORNBREAD

HOT BROWN SMASHER: TURKEY BREAST, MORNAY SAUCE, TOMATO AND BACON, GRILLED AND SERVED WARM ON FRESH BREAD

BREAD PUDDING BITES: BOURBON BREAD PUDDING SQUARES, SMOTHERED WITH CARAMEL AND CHOCOLATE SAUCE

Makes 4

1 lb. roasted turkey breast

8 slices applewood smoked bacon

1 cup Mornay sauce (recipe below)

4 thick tomato slices

8 slices Texas toast

- Place 4 oz. sliced turkey on one piece of Texas toast and top with a slice of tomato, ¼ cup Mornay sauce and two pieces of bacon. Place second piece of Texas toast on top.

- In a hot skillet or sandwich press, heat up sandwich until bread is golden brown. Slice in half and serve immediately.

Mornay Sauce

Makes 1½-2 cups

3 tbsp. butter

1 tbsp. finely chopped onion

3 tbsp. flour

½ tsp. salt

⅛ tsp. ground white pepper

1 cup chicken broth

½ cup light cream or half-and-half

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

½ cup shredded Swiss cheese

- In a saucepan over medium-low heat, melt butter. Add onion and cook until wilted, about 1 minute. Add flour, stirring until well-blended, then stir in the salt and pepper.

- Gradually stir in the chicken broth and cream. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until smooth and thickened. Continue cooking, stirring, for 5 minutes. Stir in the cheeses and continue cooking and stirring until melted.

Bread Pudding Bites

2 cups sugar

1 quart whole milk

4 eggs

½ tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. cocoa powder

2 oz. bourbon

12 slices day-old bread

Equal parts cinnamon and sugar

- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a stainless steel or glass mixing bowl, whisk sugar, milk, eggs, cinnamon, cocoa powder and bourbon until thoroughly combined.

- Rip bread into small pieces and place in a well-greased baking pan. Pour the custard over the torn bread and allow to soak in for a few minutes.

- Cover bread pudding tightly with parchment paper and heavy-duty aluminum foil and bake for 20 minutes, then gently shake the pan. If there is still movement of the ingredients, bake covered for 5-10 additional minutes.

- Cool bread pudding in refrigerator, uncovered. Once chilled completely, remove from baking dish and, on a cutting board, cut into 1-inch cubes.

- Deep fry the bread pudding at 350 degrees in a countertop deep fryer until golden brown and crispy, about 1-2 minutes. If you don’t have a deep fryer, fill a pot with oil and heat over high heat until bubbling, then drop in the bread and cook until golden brown and crispy, about 1-2 minutes.

- While bread pudding bites are still hot, toss in a large mixing bowl with cinnamon and granulated sugar. Serve hot.

