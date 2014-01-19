Drunken LadyCakes' NFL-themed cupcakes

These team-themed treats by Drunken LadyCakes are being offered at Bottomzup Bar & Grill in New York City.

DENVER BRONCOS

Colorado Bulldog Cupcakes

Vodka, Kaluha, Coca-Cola

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Sam Adams Boston Lager Cupcakes

Sam Adams

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

San Fran Latte Cupcakes

Fernet Amaro

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Washington Apple Cupcakes

Crown Royal, DeKuyper & cranberry juice

RECIPE:

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Washington Apple Cupcakes - Makes 24 cupcakes

For the cake

1 cup butter, at room temperature

2 cups sugar

3 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups sour cream

1/4 cup of DeKuyper Apple Pucker Schnapps

A few chopped up green apples on the bottom of the liners

For the frosting

6 cups confections sugar

1 ½ sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature

6 Table spoons of Crown Royale

For the filling

14 ounces of whole cranberries

2 table spoons of Crown Royale