Drunken LadyCakes' NFL-themed cupcakes

These team-themed treats by Drunken LadyCakes are being offered at Bottomzup Bar & Grill in New York City.

DENVER BRONCOS
Colorado Bulldog Cupcakes
Vodka, Kaluha, Coca-Cola

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Sam Adams Boston Lager Cupcakes
Sam Adams

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
San Fran Latte Cupcakes
Fernet Amaro

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Washington Apple Cupcakes
Crown Royal, DeKuyper & cranberry juice

RECIPE:

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Washington Apple Cupcakes - Makes 24 cupcakes

For the cake
1 cup butter, at room temperature
2 cups sugar
3 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups sour cream
1/4 cup of DeKuyper Apple Pucker Schnapps
A few chopped up green apples on the bottom of the liners

For the frosting
6 cups confections sugar
1 ½ sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature
6 Table spoons of Crown Royale

For the filling
14 ounces of whole cranberries
2 table spoons of Crown Royale