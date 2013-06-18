Spring Brunch Recipes
Start off your Spring right with some tasty brunch recipes! Chefs Kyle McClelland and Vinson Petrillo, owners of Prospect Restaurant in Brooklyn, will show you how to serve up a delicious meal.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Start off your Spring right with some tasty brunch recipes! Chefs Kyle McClelland and Vinson Petrillo, owners of Prospect Restaurant in Brooklyn, will show you how to serve up a delicious meal.