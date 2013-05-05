Margaritas for Cinco de Mayo
Margarita Fizz (makes 6.5 cocktails)
Ingredients:
*13 oz. Blanco Tequila
*6.5 oz. Cointreau
*5 oz. fresh lime juice, fine-strained
*6.5 oz. filtered water
Directions:
1)Prepare batch in a large container and funnel into a soda siphon.
2)Charge with CO2 and keep on ice or in a refrigerator.
3)Serve over ice in a rocks glass.
4)Garnish with a lime wheel.
Smokey Margarita
Ingredients:
*1 oz. Anejo Tequila
*1 oz. Mezcal
*1 oz. Cointreau
*.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
Directions:
1)Shake all ingredients with ice.
2)Strain over ice in a hickory smoked salt-rimmed rocks glass.
3)Garnish with a lime wheel.
Lemon Basil Margarita
Ingredients:
*1 1/2 oz. Blanco Tequila
*1 oz. Cointreau
*1/2 oz. Lemon Juice
*1/2 oz. Lime Juice
*3 basil Leaves
Directions:
1)Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass and add ice.
2)Shake and strain over ice in a rocks glass.
3)Garnish with basil and lemon wheel.