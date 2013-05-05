Margaritas for Cinco de Mayo

Margarita Fizz (makes 6.5 cocktails)

Ingredients:

*13 oz. Blanco Tequila

*6.5 oz. Cointreau

*5 oz. fresh lime juice, fine-strained

*6.5 oz. filtered water

Directions:

1)Prepare batch in a large container and funnel into a soda siphon.

2)Charge with CO2 and keep on ice or in a refrigerator.

3)Serve over ice in a rocks glass.

4)Garnish with a lime wheel.

Smokey Margarita

Ingredients:

*1 oz. Anejo Tequila

*1 oz. Mezcal

*1 oz. Cointreau

*.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Directions:

1)Shake all ingredients with ice.

2)Strain over ice in a hickory smoked salt-rimmed rocks glass.

3)Garnish with a lime wheel.

Lemon Basil Margarita

Ingredients:

*1 1/2 oz. Blanco Tequila

*1 oz. Cointreau

*1/2 oz. Lemon Juice

*1/2 oz. Lime Juice

*3 basil Leaves

Directions:

1)Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass and add ice.

2)Shake and strain over ice in a rocks glass.

3)Garnish with basil and lemon wheel.