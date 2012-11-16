John McLemore's Smokin' Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, why not bring a little Southern flavor to the table with these recipes from John McLemore chef and author of the new cookbook "Dadgum, That's Good, Too!"

Governor Huckabee's Smoked Tenderloin

Serves 10 to 12

Ingredients

1 whole beef tenderloin (4 to 6 pounds)

Kosher salt

Extra virgin olive oil to coat

Freshly cracked black peppercorns

Suggested wood: Apple or hickory

Method

1. Remove the fat "chain," and all membrane and silver skin from tenderloin. (You can also ask your butcher to do this for you.)

2. Fold thin end of tenderloin under so thickness is even, then tie with butcher's string in 6 to 8 places.

3. Sprinkle tenderloin with kosher salt. Wrap in plastic wrap or foil and let stand at room temperature for 1 hour. Remove plastic wrap and apply a thin coat of olive oil and sprinkle with freshly cracked black peppercorns.

4. Preheat smoker to 225°F to 250°F. Place tenderloin in smoker and smoke for 55 to 65 minutes or until the internal temperature registers 120°F to 125°F for rare to medium-rare or 130°F to 135°F for medium-rare to medium. Cooking times can vary a lot and this is an expensive piece of meat! Don't go by time - use a meat temperature probe and trust it more than the clock.

5. After tenderloin has smoked to desired temperature and doneness, an option worth doing is to sear tenderloin on all four sides. Place on a very hot grill for about 2 minutes per side. This will give the outside a slight caramelized crust. I know that most of the time with beef (such as steaks) you sear it first, then cook it. Do the opposite with the tenderloin - smoke it first and THEN sear it at the end.

6. Cover loosely with foil and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing. This is when you DO want to use the clock! Don't rush it! Let those dadgum good juices settle before you go slicing into it.

Smoked Mac and Cheese

Serves 6

Ingredients

1 (8 ounce) package elbow macaroni

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

4 ounce Velveeta Cheese, grated

4 cups sharp Cheddar cheese, grated

1 cup sour cream

1 cup Hellmann's mayonnaise

1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder

1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

1 1/2 cups crushed cheese crackers

Suggested wood: Hickory

(It's not necessary to use wood chips if your smoker is well seasoned, and you would like a lighter smoke flavor.)

Method

1. Preheat smoker to 275°F.

2. Cook macaroni according to package directions, adding olive oil to the water before boiling to avoid sticking. Drain and rinse with warm water. Add Velveeta and Cheddar cheeses, sour cream, mayonnaise, onion powder and Cajun seasoning, and stir together well.

3. Place mixture in a greased 11- by 7-inch disposable aluminum foil pan, and top with crushed cheese crackers. Place in smoker and smoke for 1 hour. Remove from smoker and enjoy.

4. Add wood chips the last 10 to 15 minutes of cooking time (do not over smoke).

Smoked Sweet Potatoes

Serves 8 to 16

Ingredients

8 large sweet potatoes

2 1/3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 1/2 tablespoons sea salt

1 cup butter

1 cup packed dark brown sugar

1 cup smoked or toasted pecans, coarsely chopped

Suggested wood: Apple

To smoke pecans, place pecans in a disposable aluminum foil pan. Smoke at 225°F for 10 minutes.

Method

1. Preheat smoker to 275°F.

2. Wash and scrub each sweet potato well. Baste each with 1 teaspoon of olive oil. Sprinkle outside of each potato with 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt. Place sweet potatoes in smoker and smoke for 1 hour. Remove from smoker, double-wrap each potato securely with heavy-duty aluminum foil and place back in smoker for an additional hour.

3. Remove potatoes from smoker and unwrap from foil. Slice potatoes in half and score flesh with a fork. Top each potato half with 1 tablespoon of butter, 1 tablespoon of brown sugar and 1 tablespoon of chopped pecans.

Smokin' Fried Turkey

Serves 6 to 12

Ingredients

50/50 mixture apple juice and water

1 fresh or frozen whole turkey, thawed if frozen (10 to 12 pounds)

1 (16-ounce) jar + (8 ounces) Butterball Buttery Creole Injection Marinade or your favorite marinade

3.7-ounce Butterball Cajun Seasoning or your favorite Cajun seasoning

Seasonings and marinades (optional) (see below)

2 gallons cooking oil, preferably peanut oil

Suggested wood: hickory, Mesquite, Apple or Pecan

Additional Seasoning/Marinade Options

We highly recommend the Butterball Seasoning Kit with the Buttery Creole Marinade and Cajun Seasoning, but there are other options if you prefer a milder flavor. You can inject the turkey with the marinade of your choice or chicken broth. Season the outside and inside of the turkey with salt and pepper, rubbing it into the skin. Place 8 to 10 pats of butter underneath the skin. You can also tuck several bay leaves underneath the skin.

Method

1. Fill water tray 1/3 full with a 50/50 mixture of apple juice and water. Preheat smoker to 275°F.

2. Rinse and dry thawed turkey. Using a marinade injection syringe, inject turkey with one jar of Butterball Buttery Creole marinade. Season outside and inside of turkey with Butterball Cajun Seasoning, rubbing it into the skin.

3. Place turkey on middle rack in smoker and close the door. Smoke for 2 hours.

4. Remove turkey from smoker, and re-inject with 8 ounces of marinade. Place turkey, breast side up, in fryer basket. Slowly lower basket into hot oil, being careful not to splatter hot oil. Fry turkey for 2 minutes per pound. Lift basket from the hot oil slowly. Insert a meat thermometer in the meaty part of the breast; turkey is done when it reads 165°F. If the turkey is not done, lower it carefully back into the oil for an additional 5 minutes. Once the turkey reaches the desired temperature (minimum 165°F), remove from oil.

5. Let turkey rest and drain in fryer basket for 10 minutes before removing for carving. The turkey can remain in the basket to cool until ready to serve.

6. Based on the weight of your turkey, you will need to adjust the total cooking time, for deep-frying for 2 minutes per pound.

Garlic and Herb Deep-Fried Turkey

Serves 6 to 12

Ingredients

1 fresh or frozen whole turkey (10 to 14 pounds)

2 gallons cooking oil, preferably peanut oil

1 (16-ounce) bottle Butterball Garlic and Herb Turkey Marinade or your favorite brand

Butterball Garlic and Herb Turkey Seasoning or your favorite brand

Method

1. Thaw turkey, if frozen. To properly thaw a frozen turkey in the refrigerator allow approximately 24 hours for every 4 pounds. Fill deep fryer halfway with oil and heat to 375°F. Remove giblets and neck. If present, remove and discard plastic leg holder and pop-up timer. Rinse turkey thoroughly with warm water or completely cover with warm water and soak for no more than 30 minutes to ensure cavity is free of ice.

2. Pat turkey completely dry on outside and inside of cavity with paper towels. Using a marinade injection syringe, inject 1/2 cup (4 ounces) marinade in each breast. Inject 1/4 cup (2 ounces) marinade into each leg and thigh. Sprinkle turkey generously with turkey seasoning, completely coating the outside of the turkey and inside of the cavity.

3. Place turkey, breast side up, in fryer basket. Slowly lower the basket into hot oil, being careful not to splatter hot oil. Fry turkey for 3 to 4 minutes per pound. Lift the basket from the hot oil slowly. Insert a meat thermometer in the meaty part of the breast; turkey is done when it reads 165°F. If the turkey is not done, lower it carefully back into the oil for an additional 5 minutes. Once the turkey reaches the desired temperature (minimum 165°F), remove from oil.

4. Allow the turkey to rest and drain in the fryer basket for 10 minutes before removing for carving. The turkey can remain in the basket to cool until ready to serve.

Masterbuilt court Pear Pies

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients

3 tablespoons butter

3 pears, peeled and diced (about 2 cups)

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 gallon cooking oil

6 egg roll wrappers

Cinnamon sugar or confectioners' sugar (optional)

Method

1. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Add pears and cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes. Add brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 10 to 15 minutes or until softened. If liquid cooks down and additional liquid is needed, add 1 tablespoon water at a time. Set aside.

2. Fill deep fryer halfway with oil and heat to 350°F.

3. Divide pear mixture evenly among wrappers. Fold one corner of wrapper over filling, tucking tip of corner under filling. Pull side corners over the middle and roll entire pie toward the last remaining corner. Lightly brush remaining corner with water, press gently and seal.

4. Fry pies in batches, turning once, for 2 to 2 1/2 minutes or until golden brown. Use a metal slotted spoon to transfer to paper towels to drain. Serve immediately with cinnamon sugar or confectioners' sugar.

DTG Road Tour Donuts

Makes 20 to 40

Ingredients

1 gallon cooking oil

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 cup granulated sugar

1 can refrigerated home-style biscuits (10 to a can)

Method

1. Fill deep fryer halfway with oil and heat to 350°F.

2. In a bowl, combine cinnamon and sugar and spread onto a plate.

3. Cut each biscuit in half or 1/4 portions. Fry biscuit pieces, turning once, for 3 to 4 minutes or until golden brown. Use a metal slotted spoon to transfer to paper towels to drain. While still hot, roll the donuts in the cinnamon-sugar mixture.