Trisha Yearwood's Chicken Poppy Seed Salad Sandwiches

When she's not making hit records, Trisha Yearwood enjoys spending time with family and friends cooking up some down-home dishes.

Chicken Poppy Seed Salad Sandwiches

Recipe adapted from "Home Cooking with Trisha Yearwood"

Ingredients

2 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

4 celery stalks, finely chopped

4 cups seedless grapes, halved

2 cups slivered almonds

2 cups mayonnaise

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons poppy seeds

2 tablespoons dried dill

1 loaf white sandwich bread

Method

Boil the chicken in a large pot filled with water until done, about 45 minutes. Drain the chicken and set aside to cool.

Once the chicken is cooled, dice into small pieces and place in a large mixing bowl. Add the celery, grapes, almonds, mayonnaise, salt, pepper, poppy seeds and dill. Mix until the salad is fully combined.

Cut the crusts off of the bread and place a few tablespoons in between each sandwich, pressing to make it easy to pick up. Cut on the diagonal to make 2 triangles to serve.

Yield -- 12 servings

Active time -- 1 hour

Total time -- 1 hour 20 minute