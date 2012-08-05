Flirting with Flavors

Looking to add a little flavor to your romance? Pamela Morgan whips up these delicious dishes perfect for flirting.

SASSY SHRIMP TACOS

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon chipotle ( adobe sauce only)

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground cumin

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 teaspoons orange zest

1 teaspoon kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

Juice of 1/2 lime

1 pound large shrimp (about 15), peeled and deveined

8 corn tortillas

2 avocados, mashed

Handful of chopped cilantro

1 cups red cabbage, thinly sliced

10 cherry tomatoes, cut into quarters

2 limes cut into quarters

1 cup Mexican crema or sour cream mixed with a little lime juice

Method

Combine the olive oil, chipotle, smoked paprika, cumin, garlic, orange zest, salt, pepper, and lime in a large bowl. Add the shrimp and toss to coat. Let marinate about 30 minutes. Heat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Grill the shrimp about 2 minutes on each side until opaque and completely cooked through.

Grill tortillas about 10 seconds per side or warm in the oven in foil for 10 minutes. Place some avocado in the bottom of a tortilla. Top with 2 or 3 shrimp and a little bit of cilantro, cabbage, tomato, a squirt of lime juice, and a little drizzle of crema. Serve tacos with a piece of lime on the side.

Sassy Shrimp Salad with Curried Mango Dressing

Sassy Grilled Shrimp

Method

Heat grill or grill pan to medium high. Grill for 2 minutes each side until shrimp are opaque and completely cooked through. Set aside.

For the Salad

Ingredients

4 cups bite-sized pieces of mixed sturdy salad greens like watercress and romaine

1/3 cup diced red onion

½ pound green beans, blanched

1 ripe mango, halved, pitted and peeled and cut into long strips

10 cherry tomatoes, sliced into halves

Curried Mango Dressing (see recipe below)

Method

Mounds the greens on a platter. Scatter the onions, beans, mango and tomatoes over salad. Garnish with the shrimp. Drizzle with the vinaigrette

Curried Mango Dressing

Makes about 2 cups

Ingredients

1 ripe juicy mango, halved, pitted and peeled and cut into ½ inch chunks

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey or agave

1 teaspoon hot curry powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Method

In a food processor, combine the mango, vinegar, mustard, honey, curry powder, salt and pepper. Process until smooth. Add the oil and process to blend. Transfer to a medium bowl, and let stand at room temperature for one hour, or refrigerate overnight if desired. Return to room temperature if chilled

Strawberry Flirty Mojito

Strawberry Mint Simple Syrup

Ingredients

2 cups strawberries

¼ cup fresh mint, chopped

1 cup sugar

2 cups water

Method

Heat water and sugar together to a boil. When water is at a boil, add diced strawberries and fresh mint , and simmer until the strawberries are very soft and the liquid has been reduced by half. Push liquid through a fine mesh sieve. Bottle the syrup in a clear glass pouring container.

For the Mojito

Makes one drink

Ingredients

3 strawberries (1 for garnish)

About 5 fresh mint sprigs

Juice of 1/2 lime

2 ounces strawberry syrup

2 ounces light rum

Sparkling water or Gingerale

Ice

Method

In a chilled glass muddle 2 strawberries, 3-4 sprigs mint and lime juice together.

Add the simple syrup and rum and stir well. Fill glass with ice and top off with sparkling water.

Garnish with mint sprigs and strawberry slice.