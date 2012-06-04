Padma Lakshmi's Signature Recipe: Nespresso Vanilla Coffee with Caramel Milk Froth

Here's your chance to whip up this delicious favorite of the 'Top Chef' star!

Ingredients

2 capsules of Indriya from India Grand Cru

1 scoop of vanilla ice cream

3 tablespoons of milk froth

2 teaspoons of caramel syrup

1 teaspoon of chocolate chips

Recipe Steps

1. Prepare the cold milk froth using the Nespresso Aeroccino Plus and then add the caramel syrup. Set aside for now

2. With your Nespresso machine, in this case I am using a Pixie machine; prepare two espresso coffees, using the Indriya from India Grand Crus. Pour them into a cold glass

3. Add the scoop of vanilla ice cream immediately and cover with the caramel milk froth

4. Decorate with chocolate chips and enjoy