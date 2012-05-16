Eat This, Not That! Recipes

SIRLOIN STEAK WITH BLUE CHEESE BUTTER

¼ cup (1/2 stick) butter, softened at room temperature for 30 minutes

2 Tbsp crumbled blue cheese

1 Tbsp chopped fresh chives

1 shallot, minced

1 clove garlic, minced

Black pepper and salt to taste

1 lb New York sirloin steak (about 2 medium steaks)

1 tsp Spanish-style smoked paprika

How to Make It:

• Mix the butter, blue cheese, chives, shallot, garlic, and pepper together in bowl. Spoon the butter into the center of a long piece of plastic wrap, fold the plastic around the butter, and twist the ends to create a log about an inch in diameter. Place in the refrigerator to firm up. Before cooking, remove the butter and slice into 4 thick coins.

• Preheat a grill or grill pan over high heat. Season the steaks with the paprika, salt and pepper. Grill the steaks, flipping every two minutes, until nice grill marks have developed, the steaks are firm but still yielding to the touch (like a Nerf football), and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the steak registers 135 degrees F. Allow the steaks to rest for at least 5 minutes before slicking into thick pieces. Arrange on 4 plates and top with the butter.

GRILLED CHICKEN & PINEAPPLE SANDWICH

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (4-6 oz each)

1/2 cup teriyaki sauce

4 slices Swiss cheese

4 pineapple slices (1/2" thick)

4 whole-wheat buns

1 red onion, thinly sliced

fresh slicked or pickled jalapenos to taste

How to make it:

- combine the chicken and the teriyaki sauce in a resealable plastic bag and marinat in the refrigerator for at least 30 minuts and up to 12 hours

- heat a grill or grill pan over high heat. Remove the chicken from the marinade and plce on the grill; discard any remaining marinade. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes on the first side; flip and immediately add the cheese to each breast. Continue cooking until the cheese is melted and the chicken is lightly charred and firm to the touch

-while the chicken rest, add the pineapple and the buns to the grill. cook the buns until they're lightly toasted and the pineapple until it's soft and carmelized, about 3 minutes per side. top each bun with chicken, red onion, jalapeno slices, pineapple, and a bit more teriyaki sauce, if you like...