Chef Great Scott's workout foods
PRE-WORKOUT MEAL
EXOTIC FRUIT PLATE
Cantaloupe
Pineapple
Honeydew
Assorted Berries
POST-WORKOUT MEAL
SALMON WITH QUINOA
Ingredients:
1-6 ounce piece Salmon
2 ounce olive oil
2 ounce roasted almonds
2 ounce golden raisin
2 ounce raisin
4 ounce minute Quinoa
1 ounce shredded gruyere
Procedure:
1. In a hot pan, add olive oil and add Salmon and sear 3 minutes on each side and reserve
2. Mix quinoa and add almonds and raisins and place on plate, add the shredded gruyere over top and enjoy!
FOR ENDURANCE WORKOUTS
FRENCH TOAST WITH OATMEAL
(Yield: Recipe is for 2 people)
Ingredients:
1 oz. grape seed oil
2 oz. unsalted butter
6 oz. heavy cream
2 oz. sugar
Sea salt to taste
4 whole eggs
6 pieces of sliced white bread or Brioche
Maple syrup
1 ea. vanilla bean
Powdered sugar to taste
2 parts butter - 1 part oil (oil added to increase smoke point of butter so it doesn't burn)
Oatmeal
Procedure:
1. In a bowl: break eggs, add cream and scraped vanilla bean, add salt to taste. Whisk and put through a colander and set aside
2. Heat sauté pan and add grape seed oil and butter mixture
3. Take sliced bread and submerge in liquid mixture and drip dry (Note -- On rack as to not impart the mixture into the pan)
4. Add French Toast to the pan, sear and sprinkle with sugar. Caramelize and repeat step 4 for the other side
5. Arrange on desired plate and add hot buttered syrup mixture
6. Garnish with powdered sugar
7. Add oatmeal to side