Chef Great Scott's workout foods

PRE-WORKOUT MEAL

EXOTIC FRUIT PLATE

Cantaloupe

Pineapple

Honeydew

Assorted Berries

POST-WORKOUT MEAL

SALMON WITH QUINOA

Ingredients:

1-6 ounce piece Salmon

2 ounce olive oil

2 ounce roasted almonds

2 ounce golden raisin

2 ounce raisin

4 ounce minute Quinoa

1 ounce shredded gruyere

Procedure:

1. In a hot pan, add olive oil and add Salmon and sear 3 minutes on each side and reserve

2. Mix quinoa and add almonds and raisins and place on plate, add the shredded gruyere over top and enjoy!

FOR ENDURANCE WORKOUTS

FRENCH TOAST WITH OATMEAL

(Yield: Recipe is for 2 people)

Ingredients:

1 oz. grape seed oil

2 oz. unsalted butter

6 oz. heavy cream

2 oz. sugar

Sea salt to taste

4 whole eggs

6 pieces of sliced white bread or Brioche

Maple syrup

1 ea. vanilla bean

Powdered sugar to taste

2 parts butter - 1 part oil (oil added to increase smoke point of butter so it doesn't burn)

Oatmeal

Procedure:

1. In a bowl: break eggs, add cream and scraped vanilla bean, add salt to taste. Whisk and put through a colander and set aside

2. Heat sauté pan and add grape seed oil and butter mixture

3. Take sliced bread and submerge in liquid mixture and drip dry (Note -- On rack as to not impart the mixture into the pan)

4. Add French Toast to the pan, sear and sprinkle with sugar. Caramelize and repeat step 4 for the other side

5. Arrange on desired plate and add hot buttered syrup mixture

6. Garnish with powdered sugar

7. Add oatmeal to side