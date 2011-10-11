Sunday Morning Casserole:

You need only look down at the ingredient list to know how I feel about this recipe. I put just about everything I love into this one, and when it comes out of the oven I get so excited, I’m likely to burn my mouth. What a wonderful way to wake up your taste buds.

SERVES 6

2 slices white bread

1 pound bulk mild breakfast sausage meat

(see box)

11/2 cups thinly sliced cooked unpeeled

red potatoes

11/2 cups mixed shredded Cheddar and

Monterey Jack cheese (6 ounces total)

6 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 cups whole milk

1 teaspoon mustard powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Black pepper

1. Grease a 21/2- to 3-quart baking dish (attractive enough to bring to the table) with butter, oil,

or cooking spray. Cube the bread and place in the dish in a single even layer.

2. In a large skillet, cook the sausage, breaking it up with a spoon, until it's almost cooked

through, about 5 minutes. Drain off the fat. Layer the sausage over the bread, and top with the

potatoes. Sprinkle the cheese on top.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, mustard powder, salt, and black pepper to

taste. Pour the egg mixture over the sausage and potatoes in the casserole. Cover with plastic wrap

and refrigerate overnight.

4. When ready to cook the casserole, preheat the oven to 350°F. Bake the casserole until set and

golden, about 30 minutes. Serve hot.