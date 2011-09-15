Celebrate National Guacamole Day with these delicious recipes from 'Wholly Guacamole's Tracey Altman!

Wasabi Guac

This one's simple. Any specialized store for gourmet or ethnic foods should have pre-made wasabi either frozen or fresh. Once thawed (if frozen) mix in 1/2 cup of plain guacamole. Ideal for sushi and vegetable platters as well as a sandwich spread.

'Guacicles'

Ingredients

1 cup water

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup of Wholly Guacamole

1 banana

1/2 cup of yogurt (plain flavor)

1 cup orange juice (fresh squeezed -- optional)

Pinch of salt

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

Method

Combine the water and sugar in a small saucepan and cook over medium-high heat, stirring, until the mixture comes to a boil and the sugar has dissolved. Let cool to room temperature.

Combine 1/2 cup of Wholly Guacamole along with the cooled syrup and salt. In a blender or by hand, mash bananas, adding yogurt until smooth. Add the lime juice and stir until combined. For added citrus flavor, you can add in orange juice at this point.

Divide the mixture among your popsicle molds, snap on the lid and freeze until solid, about 5 hours

Guacamole Cream Pie

Ingredients

> Crust

Pre-made graham cracker crust from the grocery store is easy, simple and works best for this recipe

> Filling

1 cup of plain Wholly Guacamole

2 bananas

1 can 14 oz. can of sweetened condensed milk

8 ounces cream cheese

1/4 cup lime juice

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

Sliced bananas and a light sprinkling of coconut for garnish

Method

In a large bowl, combine the condensed milk and cream cheese. Blend well by hand or with mixer. Mash bananas and combine with the guacamole and lime juice, adding to the milk mixture. Add the vanilla and salt, and beat until smooth.

Garnish with the bananas and coconut, cover, and chill for 2 to 6 hours before serving.

'Guactini'

Ingredients

1/4 cup lemon-flavored vodka

1 Tsp. of Wholly Guacamole

3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 Tbsp. simple syrup

Method

In a cocktail shaker, combine ingredients. Shake vigorously; strain into a martini glass.

Add a garnish strip of jicama, jalepeno and olive to help personalize the drink.

Guac-Smoothie

In a blender, combine the following ingredients:

1/3 cup guacamole

1 cup milk

1/2 cup vanilla yogurt

4 tablespoons honey

1 tbsp of mint (or less to taste)

8 ice cubes

Garnish with mint spring

Blend until smooth and garnish. For added smoothness, feel free to strain.