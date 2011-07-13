Chef David Burke's Barbecue Recipes for the Summer

Baby Meatloaf

Ingredients

2 pounds ground meat with fat

1/2 pound sausage

1 tablespoon Tabasco

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground pepper

1/2 bunch parsley, chopped

1/2 pound parmesan, ground

3 tablespoons garlic, chopped fine

3 tablespoons shallot, chopped fine

Method

Mix all ingredients into a ball, place in foil and put on grill for 35 minutes

Grilled Vegetables

Ingredients

1 tomato

1 fennel

1 zucchini

1 yellow squash

1 red onion

1 eggplant

Method

Chop vegetables into 1/2 inch pieces

Toss with salt and pepper, olive oil and chopped parsley

Grill

Finish with fresh squeezed lemon

Barbecue Chicken BLT

Ingredients

Bread, cut 1/2 inch thick, brushed with olive oil and toasted

Chicken breast, pounded to 1/4 inch thick with olive oil & chopped parsley, grilled and covered with BBQ sauce

Baby romaine lettuce

Tomato

Onion

Mustard vinaigrette -- 1 part mustard, 3 parts olive oil, dab of mustard (coat vinaigrette on lettuce, tomato and onion)

Caramelized onions -- 1 tablespoon vinaigrette, 1 red onion and 1 tablespoon sugar (caramelize sugar, add onions and vinaigrette)

Chipotle mayo -- mix 1 cup mayo, 1 tablespoon chipotle paste, zest of 2 lemons and juice, pinch of cayenne

Smoked bacon, 1/4 inch thick, grilled

Method

Layer bread, chipotle mayo, onions, chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, bacon

Grilled Peaches and Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Ingredients

4 ripe peaches, cut in half, coat with sweet chili curry (Asian Market), grill until peach is tender

Vanilla bean ice cream

Ingredients

58 oz milk

10 oz heavy cream

14 oz sugar

6 oz yolks

4 vanilla beans each

1/4 teaspoon salt

Method

Cook

Whipped cream

Ingredients

2 cups heavy cream

2 oz sugar

Method

Whip to soft peak

Pistachio tulle or crumble

Ingredients

275 grams of oats

248 grams of pistachio, chopped

75 grams brown sugar

112 grams honey

50 grams canola oil

3 grams salt

60 grams wheat germ

Method

Heat oil and honey until warm.

Mix with oats, nuts, brown sugar, salt and wheat germ.

Toast in 250 degree oven with low fan for 1 hour 15 minutes, until golden brown.

Take out of oven and break up while warm.

