The Wallaces Share Their Sunday Soup Tradition

Lorraine Wallace, author of "Mr. Sunday's Soups," whips up these delicious soups for any occasion:

• "Buffalo" Chili

Serves 8

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil, divided

4 pounds ground light-meat turkey

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

5 tablespoons butter

1 1/4 cups Crystal Hot Sauce or your own personal favorite

1 quart (4 cups) low-sodium chicken broth, homemade (page 230) or store-bought

Two 28-ounce cans diced tomatoes, with juice

8 garlic cloves, very finely chopped

One 7-ounce can diced green chiles, with juice

1⁄3 cup tomato paste

11/2 tablespoons red pepper flakes

3 to 4 cups crumbled blue cheese, and/or grated mild Cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese, for garnish

Method:

Place a large, heavy pot or Dutch oven over medium heat and add 11/2 tablespoons of the oil. Add half the turkey, season with salt and black pepper, and cook, stirring and break up the meat, until browned. Transfer to a bowl with a slotted spoon. Add the remaining 11/2 tablespoons oil to the pot and repeat the process with the remaining turkey. Return the first batch of turkey to the pot, with any accumulated juices.

In a small saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat and stir in the hot sauce. Add the hot sauce mixture to the turkey, along with the broth, tomatoes and their juice, and the garlic. Bring the mixture to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to low and simmer gently until reduced by a third, about 11/2 hours.

Stir in the green chiles and their juice, tomato paste, and pepper flakes and simmer to cook off the raw flavor of the tomato paste, about 15 minutes more.

Ladle into shallow bowls and scatter with the cheese of your choice. Serve immediately.

Tip:

I always love to make my chili ahead of time, so on the day of the game I have nothing to do but spend time with my family. Besides, the flavors will improve if the chili is refrigerated overnight, or for at least 4 hours. If you do make this chili ahead of time, be sure to reheat over low heat, and adjust with a little extra hot sauce, if desired.

• Fall Vegetable-Salad Soup

Serves 8

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 leeks, white parts only, well washed and finely chopped

6 small zucchini, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced

8 ounces fingerling or new potatoes, scrubbed and thinly sliced

1 large cauliflower, trimmed and roughly chopped

11/2 quarts (6 cups) low-sodium chicken broth, homemade (page 230) or store-bought

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

One 15-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

8 cups loosely packed baby arugula leaves

Finely grated zest from a scrubbed and dried lemon

2 tablespoons roughly chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Method:

Place a large, heavy soup pot or Dutch oven over medium heat and add the oil. Add the leeks and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes.

Add the zucchini, potatoes, and cauliflower. Cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, about 8 minutes. Add the broth, salt, and pepper to taste.

Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer gently, partially covered, until the vegetables are very tender, about 20 minutes. Stir in the chickpeas and cook for 3 minutes more. Stir in the lemon juice.

Place a cup of arugula in each wide, shallow bowls and ladle the soup over the top. Scatter the lemon zest and parsley over the top.

• Family Wellness Soup

Serves 8

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter

1 large onion, finely chopped

8 boneless skinless chicken thighs (about 2 pounds), cut into 1-inch cubes

6 stalks celery, finely chopped

8 carrots, peeled and coarsely chopped

2 quarts (8 cups) low-sodium chicken broth, homemade (page 230) or store-bought

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Method:

In a large, heavy soup pot or Dutch oven, melt the butter over medium-low heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes.

Increase the heat to medium and add the chicken to the pot. Cook for about 10 minutes, turning over two or three times, until golden brown and firm.

Add the celery, carrots, broth, thyme, oregano, salt, and pepper to taste.

Increase the heat and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook at a gentle simmer until the vegetables are tender, about 1 hour.

Taste for seasoning and serve.

— For more information, visit: mrssunday.com | buy the book at Amazon.com