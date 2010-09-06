Expand / Collapse search
Great Scott Cutaneo's Hit of the Party Bean Salad

Great Scott Cutaneo, chef and owner of the restaurant Equus, wants you to celebrate the end of summer with a quick and easy recipe for your cookout:

• Hit of the Party Bean Salad

Ingredients:

2 Avocados chopped

1 ½ Red Peppers chopped

2 cans White Shoe Peg Corn (Drained)

2 cans Black Beans (Drained and rinsed)

3/4 cup Red Onion chopped

1 Tomato chopped

Juice of a whole lime

Fresh Cilantro finely chopped

Dried Cumin

Sea Salt and White Pepper

Red Wine Vinegar

Olive Oil

Method:

Add all the ingredients to a large bowl and gently mix (refrigeration is optional)

— For more information, visit: equustavern.com